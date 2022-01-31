Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $214,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,311. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

