Pamp Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00113985 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars.

