Pancake Bunny Market Capitalization Reaches $198,194.12 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $198,194.12 and $421,831.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113726 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.