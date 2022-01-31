PANTHEON X Price Tops $0.0021 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $16,829.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

