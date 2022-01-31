Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Capitalization Reaches $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114333 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

