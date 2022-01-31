Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

