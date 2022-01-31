Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,681.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,844.58 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,810.28.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

