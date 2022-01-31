Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

