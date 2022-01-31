Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

