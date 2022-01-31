Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.27 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.33 or 0.00037237 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,091 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

