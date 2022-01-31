Parkgene Hits One Day Volume of $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00113446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

