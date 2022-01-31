ParkinGo Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,659.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,890.70 or 0.99855043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00484307 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

