Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 4.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average is $255.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

