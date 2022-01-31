Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

