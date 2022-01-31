Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Performant Financial worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,219,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,944 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.03 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.