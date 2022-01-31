Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Outset Medical worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OM opened at $34.75 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,023 shares of company stock worth $4,743,191 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

