Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $23.52 Million Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 2.13% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ACRS opened at $10.37 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

