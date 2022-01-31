Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $24.86 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 6.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,621,892 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $413.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.84 and its 200 day moving average is $533.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

