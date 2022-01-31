Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,658,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.