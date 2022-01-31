Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery comprises 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $6,125,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

