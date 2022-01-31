Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Arcus Biosciences worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

