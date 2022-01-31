Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULC. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.