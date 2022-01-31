Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

