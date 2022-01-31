Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.67% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

