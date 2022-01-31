Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 90.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

