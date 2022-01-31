Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 11,290 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC opened at $47.43 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

