Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Altimmune worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ALT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

