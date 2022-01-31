Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 406,255 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,255 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of iCAD worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 43.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iCAD by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

