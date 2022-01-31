Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

