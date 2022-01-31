Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $555,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $15.09 on Monday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

