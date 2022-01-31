Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 198,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

ATEC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

