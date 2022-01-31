PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $627,121.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $48.28 million and $627,121.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

