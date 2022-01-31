Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 59696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

