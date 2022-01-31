Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 1.48% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,406. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

