Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.72 Million

Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $441.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PTEN stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

