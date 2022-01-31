Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $24.38

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $25.38. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

