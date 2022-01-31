PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 30.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 223,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 44,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

