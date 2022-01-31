PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Monday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,341 shares of company stock worth $1,448,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.