PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $111.96 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $111.96 million and $329,382.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,641,169,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,207,927 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

