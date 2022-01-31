Peony Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Peony has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $20.88 million and $135,986.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 110,803,291 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.