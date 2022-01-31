People s United Financial Inc. Sells 19,449 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $179,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

