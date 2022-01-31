Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $683.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $642,492.78 and approximately $683.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.89 or 0.00119188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

