Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 115,025 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 115,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $871,582.60.

On Friday, January 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $214,308.21.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

PFMT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 354,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.