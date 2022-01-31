Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.18% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $11.48 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

