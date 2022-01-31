Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 8.17% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

EJFA stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

