Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 718,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 10.40% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VELO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000.

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

