Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $7.99 Million Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 799,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.39% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBTC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBTC opened at $10.03 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

