PerkinElmer (PKI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PKI opened at $169.43 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

