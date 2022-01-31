Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMMY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.54) to GBX 2,650 ($35.63) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.80) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.94) to GBX 2,897 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

PSMMY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,061. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

