Persimmon (PSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Persimmon (LON: PSN):

1/28/2022 – Persimmon had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Persimmon had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Persimmon had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,648 ($35.73) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Persimmon was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,897 ($39.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,268 ($44.09).

12/16/2021 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Persimmon had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,530 ($47.63) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Persimmon was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,000 ($40.47).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 33 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,394 ($32.30). 985,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,458. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. Persimmon Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,717.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,760.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Persimmon news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

